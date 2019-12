Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military is continuing its aerial surveillance of the Korean Peninsula, although the Christmas holiday passed without a provocation by North Korea.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Monday, the U.S. flew an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, also known as a J-STARS, nine-point-four kilometers over South Korea on Sunday night. The reconnaissance aircraft was spotted Thursday as well.Speculations had been raised that the U.S. had stopped surveillance flyovers in the region, when the U.S. RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft was not detected on Sunday, after being spotted for five straight days near the east coast of the peninsula.However, the latest detection of the E-8C indicates the U.S. military is continuing its monitoring of North Korea even after the Christmas holiday.