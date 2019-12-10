Key Figures Summoned for Questioning in Widening Probe on Political Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Two key figures will be summoned for questioning on Monday in a widening probe into allegations that the presidential office interfered in last year's local elections.According to commentators in legal circles on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office plans to call in Lim Dong-ho, a former member of the ruling Democratic Party's Supreme Council, at 2 p.m. on Monday for questioning.The prosecution believes Lim is a key witness who can help shed light on allegations that the presidential office meddled in the June 13 local elections last year.Lim is suspected of giving up his bid for Ulsan mayor after being offered a high-ranking post by the Blue House.Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon affiliated with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party will also appear for questioning on Monday.In the previous two rounds of questioning earlier this month, Kim reportedly testified how the police investigated the corruption allegations of his aides ahead of last year's local elections.Kim is claiming that he lost his re-election bid for mayor of Ulsan as the top office meddled in the election to help President Moon Jae-in's friend, Song Cheol-ho, win the election.