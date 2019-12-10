Justice Minister Nominee Urges Prosecution to Fulfill Public Demand for Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for South Korea's new justice minister urged the prosecution to fulfill the public's demand to reform itself, saying the dispute over fairness of the agency's investigation has divided the nation and aggravated social insecurity.In her opening statement at her confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, Choo Mi-ae said that if confirmed minister, she plans to restore public trust in the Justice Ministry and the prosecution by setting up an internal system for innovation.During Choo's hearing, the ruling and opposition parties are expected to clash over the Moon Jae-in administration's reforms of the prosecution service, especially as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to place a contentious prosecutorial reform bill to a vote later in the day.The rival parties will also likely collide over the investigative agency's ongoing probe into alleged election-meddling by the presidential office, with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) suspecting the former DP chief's involvement during last year's local elections.Although the LKP also plans to question the nominee regarding alleged thesis plagiarism, the DP will likely emphasize that the nominee is the right person for the reform drive.