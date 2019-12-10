Presidential Pardons Granted on Convicted Heavyweights

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has granted special pardons to more than five-thousand of those convicted of crimes. The list includes ruling and opposition politicians as well as conscientious objectors.Kim Bum-soo has moreReport: Former Gangwon Province Governor Lee Kwang-jae and former Seoul City superintendent of education Kwak No-hyun may be able to revive their political careers.The government on Monday released the presidential amnesty list, exonerating a total of five-thousand 174 people.Convicted of violating political fund regulations, Lee was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for a year. In addition to the prison sentence, the ex-aide to late former President Roh Moo-hyun had lost his right to hold public office.Ex-Seoul education chief Kwak couldn't run for office either after he was convicted of bribing a rival candidate to drop out of an election in 2012.Labor rights activist Han Sang-gyun also was pardoned. The head of the massive umbrella union, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), was sentenced to three years in prison in 2015 for leading an illegal rally.While pardoning ruling and opposition politicians and activists, the presidential office noted that strict standards were applied to pardon only those who were not convicted of corruption charges.However, impeached former President Park Geun-hye did not make the list as her prison sentences have not been finalized. Former Prime Minister Han Myung-sook of the ruling camp wasn't given the exoneration after completing a two year prison sentence in 2017 for receiving slush funds.Over one-thousand-800 conscientious objectors were also forgiven, with restrictions placed on their government employment and other qualifications lifted.In addition, the government will also remove penalty points and revocations of driver's licenses for more than one million 700-thousand people.This is President Moon Jae-in's third special pardon since taking office in May 2017.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.