UNSC to Hold Talks on Lifting N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

U.N. Security Council members will reportedly meet informally on Monday to discuss a proposal by China and Russia to lift sanctions against North Korea.According to Reuters on Sunday, China and Russia are convening negotiations a day before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's year-end deadline for the United States to show flexibility in stalled denuclearization talks.China and Russia, the two major allies of North Korea, proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution earlier this month that would lift sanctions on Pyongyang, but have secured little support.One Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly accused China and Russia on Sunday of coordinating with North Korea on the draft resolution before they engaged with the 15-member Security Council.The diplomat reportedly said that China and Russia are pushing a sanctions-gutting resolution knowing full well from the beginning that they do not have the votes to get it passed.