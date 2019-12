Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly conveyed its intention to Moscow to resend North Korean workers to Russia on visas for educational purposes to avoid UN sanctions.Quoting a government official of the Russian Far East region, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that North Korea has expressed its intent to send its workers to Russia after spring next year.The Russian official reportedly said that Moscow will accept the North Korean workers if the North sends them on visas for educational purposes.The official also said that as many as 16-thousand North Koreans were working in the Far East region, but most of them returned around the December 22 deadline set by a UN sanctions resolution.Asahi said that China is also continuing to hire North Korean workers who obtained short-term educational or tourism visas even after the deadline.