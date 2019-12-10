Ministry: Number of Attendees at N. Korean Ruling Party Meeting Highest Since 2013 Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government believes the number of attendees at this week's plenary session of the Central Committee of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party is the highest since a similar meeting in 2013.Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said on Monday the size of the latest meeting definitely is bigger than previous ones held last year and in April of this year.The 2013 meeting held in March of that year was the first of such under the leadership of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, where Kim introduced the policy of parallel construction of both the economy and nuclear weapons.Referring to the latest session extending past the second day, Lee said while such meetings only lasted a day or so under Kim Jong-un, they had extended more than three days several times under late regime founder Kim Il-sung.As for Kim's call for "active and offensive" measures to ensure the regime's sovereignty and safety, the spokesperson said the ministry will keep a close eye on related developments in the North.