N. Korea Reaffirms Will to Strengthen Military Power on Anniversary of Kim's Supreme Commandership

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reaffirmed its will to defend the regime and strengthen its defense power, marking the eighth anniversary of regime leader Kim Jong-un's appointment as the supreme commander of the armed forces, following the death of his late father Kim Jong-il.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Shinmun on Monday hailed Kim as the chief of all supreme commanders, citing his extraordinary militaristic talent and achievements.The paper said positive changes observed around the country despite mounting obstacles and difficulties remind the people that dignity, happiness and a bright future all lie within the strength of the military, an apparent reference to the prolonged nuclear impasse with the United States.The state-run Korean Central TV showed interview clips of government officials, who praised Kim's appointment to the top military post and vowed to uphold his views and leadership.An artistic propaganda squad led by the North's major labor group held a special performance on Saturday, celebrating the anniversary of Kim's appointment.