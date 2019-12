Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. news outlet Golf Channel says South Korean star golfer Park In-bee “owned” the last decade on the U.S. LPGA circuit.The outlet said Park won 18 of her 19 LPGA titles during the decade from 2010 to 2019, including six of her seven majors.It said that no player on the LPGA or PGA Tour racked up more Major victories in the last ten years than Park, who added Olympic gold to her list of accomplishments in 2016.Park was also ranked the top woman professional golfer for 106 weeks, the longest period of the decade.According to the tally by Golf Channel, Korean-born New Zealand national Lydia Ko was the youngest-ever winner of an LPGA Tour event in the past decade.She was only 15 when she won the Canadian Women's Open in 2012.