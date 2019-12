Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned for questioning former Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon and former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Dong-ho over election-meddling allegations.According to judicial sources, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Monday called in the two individuals. It's the third time they are being grilled.The prosecution believes Lim is a key figure to shed light on allegations that the presidential office interfered with Ulsan's mayoral election.Lim was allegedly offered a high ranking position by presidential officials in return for not running in the party's primary race for the mayor election, but he denies the accusation.Meanwhile, former Ulsan mayor Kim argues that he is a victim. He has told prosecutors details of how the police probed into alleged irregularities involving his confidants ahead of last year's local election.