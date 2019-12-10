LKP Asks Court to Stop Decision to Shut Down Reactor

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has filed a request with the Constitutional Court for an injunction to stop a decision reached by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission to permanently shut down the Wolseong-1 nuclear reactor.In a phone interview with Yonhap News, LKP lawmaker Kim Ki-sun criticized the commission for making a final decision to suspend the reactor for good while an inspection into the issue by the state auditor is still under way.Kim, who chairs the party's special committee on energy policies, said measures should have been taken after the results of the audit are known.The LKP is reviewing follow-up measures to take after applying for the injunction.The parliament in September requested that the audit board inspect a decision by the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company to shut down the Wolseong-1 reactor in Gyeongju earlier than expected.The power company then asked for the commission's approval for the suspension, which was granted.