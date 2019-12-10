N. Korean Leader Calls for 'Diplomatic, Military Measures' to Ensure Sovereignty, Security

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly called for "political, diplomatic and military measures" to ensure the country's sovereignty and security at a meeting of top party officials.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim made the call at a third day session of a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers Party of Korea on Monday.KCNA said Kim made a comprehensive report on the work of the party's Central Committee, state building, economic development and building of the armed forces for seven hours at the plenary meeting.Kim reportedly urged party members to prepare "positive and offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country, intensifying the combat against anti-socialist and non-socialist acts."Kim reportedly said the party has decided to again launch a long struggle to achieve the final victory of revolution and to bring about a better life for North Koreans.KCNA said that the plenary meeting will continue, suggesting it may go into a fourth day on Tuesday.