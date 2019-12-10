Pompeo Says US Hopes N. Korea Chooses 'Path of Peace'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States hopes North Korea will choose a path of peace, not confrontation.Pompeo made the remark in an interview with Fox News, saying that the U.S. is watching movements of North Korea "very closely."Pompeo said that the U.S. maintains its view that it can find a path forward to convince the leadership in North Korea that their best course of action is to create a better opportunity for their people by getting rid of their nuclear weapons.The secretary said that the U.S. hopes that North Korea will make a decision that will lead to a path of peace and not one towards confrontation.Asked if the U.S. may need to change its North Korea strategy, Pompeo said that the U.S. will continue on the current path for now.He added that the U.S. remains more hopeful than others, but the North Koreans get to make a choice and the U.S. hopes it is the right one.The remarks come amid expectations North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may announce a new U.S. policy in his New Year's address.