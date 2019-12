Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew less than half-a-percent this year, the slowest gain in recorded history.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's inflation growth slowed on-year to point-four percent in 2019, the lowest since the nation started compiling related data in 1965.The previous low was point-seven percent growth in 2015.However, the figure for December marked the sharpest on-year growth in six months at point-seven percent, showing signs of improvement.The country's inflation rate fell point-four percent in September to record an official drop for the first time and returned to growth of point-two percent in November.