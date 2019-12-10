Main Opposition Lawmakers Vow to Resign En Masse to Protest Passage of Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Monday agreed to resign en masse following the passage of a controversial bill that would create an independent anti-corruption investigative body.LKP Floor Leader Shim Jae-chul told reporters that the party members made the decision following a two-hour meeting after the National Assembly passed the bill.Shim said that most LKP members couldn't hold in their anger at the latest railroading of a bill following the passage of two previous bills on the new year's budget and electoral reforms. He added such outrage led the lawmakers to reach a consensus to abandon their parliamentary seats.The floor leader said that some of the lawmakers have already submitted their resignation letters and that the party leadership will later decide on how to handle the resignations.The parliament held a plenary session on Monday evening and passed the bill in a vote of 159 to 14 with three abstentions despite fierce protest from the LKP lawmakers.