Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean stock market will begin trading for the new year on Thursday after a ceremony.The Korea Exchange said on Tuesday that the ceremony marking the first day of trading in 2020 is set for 9:30 a.m. at a hotel in Seoul.About 300 officials from the Korea Exchange, the Financial Services Commission and securities firms will attend the ceremony.The opening hours of the main bourse and tech-heavy KOSDAQ and KONEX markets will be pushed back by one hour to 10 a.m. due to the event, but trading will close at the regular time at 3:30 p.m.