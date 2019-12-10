Welcoming 2020: S. Koreans Believe 'Year of the Rat' to Bring Prosperity, Opportunity

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The year 2020 has begun in South Korea with the first sunrise of the year at 7:46 on this Wednesday in Seoul. It is the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac. Many Koreans and others in Asia believe 2020 will bring prosperity, hope and new opportunities. In our first story, Arius Derr has more on the symbolic and cultural meaning of the year in Korean tradition.Report: According to the Chinese zodiac, which links each lunar year to an animal in a 12-year cycle, 2020 is the Year of the Rat.Traditionally, the rat is viewed as a symbol of prosperity, hope and opportunity in many Asian countries.It is also the first animal in the 12-year cycle, and this positioning has earned the rat a reputation for being the most diligent among zodiac animals.Twenty-twenty's rat is also white, which only comes around once every 60 years. White rats are considered leaders of the pack, very wise and highly adaptable.The Year of the Rat also appears poised to be a time of regained economic momentum, with the South Korean government projecting an improvement in the new year following a sluggish 2019.Although uncertainties remain, officials forecast recoveries in exports and the semiconductor industry, as well as increased domestic investment, to help prop up the local economy.There are a number of political events lined up in South Korea and abroad in the new year that will likely affect people's livelihoods, including the general elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November.As 2019's 20th National Assembly is often criticized for being far from productive amid partisan wrangling, there's growing hope that a new Assembly will end parliamentary deadlock and return to business.South Koreans will also keep an eye on the outcome of next year's U.S. presidential election, especially as Washington and Pyongyang remain at a standstill amid the latter's threat to abandon diplomacy.Meanwhile, South Koreans are expected to work longer days in the new year as the number of statutory holidays will be shorter compared to previous years with many falling on weekends.Arius Derr, KBS World Radio News.