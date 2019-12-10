Menu Content

Politics

Poll: PM Lee, LKP Chair Hwang Most Preferred Candidates in Next Presidential Election

Write: 2019-12-31 10:48:23Update: 2019-12-31 12:40:38

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey shows Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn are the most preferred candidates in the next presidential election.

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-511 adults nationwide between December 23 and 24, and between December 26 and 27, 29-point-four percent of respondents favored Lee, the highest among 14 candidates.

The journalist-turned-politician, who recently became the longest-serving South Korean prime minister in history, has been leading such polls for the past seven consecutive months.

Following the appointment of prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun, Lee is widely expected to play a major role within the ruling Democratic Party(DP) during next April's general elections.

Twenty-point-one percent of respondents favored Hwang, who staged a hunger strike in front of the presidential office earlier this year, in protest of the contentious reform bills on fast-track.

The gap between Lee and Hwang, meanwhile, widened from seven-point-one percentage points last month to nine-point-three percentage points.

The survey commissioned by Oh My News had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
