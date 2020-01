Photo : YONHAP News

A cultural festival in honor of Korean folk art master Zo Za-yong is under way in central Seoul.The 7th Daegal Cultural Festival organized by Gahoe Museum features exhibitions of diverse Korean folk paintings in the Insa-dong area in Jongro from Wednesday through Sunday.A traditional performance is also scheduled at 2 p.m. on Thursday in front of Insa Art Center, along with an awards ceremony for the winners of cultural prizes and a modern folk painting competition.A forum set for Sunday will discuss the production of books, sketchbooks and scrolls using silk or thick paper, while a memorial ceremony for Zo is also scheduled for the same day.The annual festival is held to honor the life and achievements of Zo Za-yong, who gave up a career as an architect and dedicated himself to promoting Korean folk art. He died in 2000.