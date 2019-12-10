S. Korea Hopes to Win 10+ Gold Medals to Rank Among Top 10 at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has set the goal of winning at least ten gold medals to rank among the top ten nations at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee expects medals in events the country usually excels in, including archery, taekwondo and fencing, but also hopes for achievements in badminton, weightlifting, gymnastics and golf.Baseball, which was cut from the Olympics after South Korea won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, will return, raising hopes for the South Korean national team to reclaim victory in Tokyo.The South Korean national team is expected to adjust well to the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the proximity of the two countries and there being no time difference in Japan.However, the athletes will have to compete against their Japanese rivals on their homeground in many of the medal-winning events.At the 2016 Rio Olympics, South Korea ranked eighth with nine gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 24 and August 9.