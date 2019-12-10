Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk Indicted for Family-related Corruption Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been indicted on bribery and other charges in relation to a scandal involving his family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday indicted the former minister without detention on a total of 11 charges, including bribery, obstruction of business and forging documents.Prosecutors claimed that the six million-won scholarship Cho's daughter received while in medical school from November 2017 to October 2018 was considered a form of bribery and a violation of anti-graft regulations.Regarding stock investments under borrowed names by Cho's wife, the prosecution claimed that Cho and his wife violated public official ethics law by falsely reporting their assets.Prosecutors also suspect that the former minister and his wife were involved in the alleged academic irregularities of their children.The indictment came after a roughly four-month investigation into alleged academic fraud and financial irregularities involving Cho's wife and children.