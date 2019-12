Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked the National Assembly to present a confirmation hearing report on justice minister-nominee Choo Mi-ae by Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a message to reporters that the president made the request on Tuesday morning with the two-day deadline.The assembly missed the initial due date for the report on Monday as it failed to adopt it following Choo’s confirmation hearing.If the parliament fails to adopt a report by the Wednesday deadline, the president can appoint Choo to the post as early as Thursday.The president may give up to ten days for the assembly to adopt the report when making such a request. The two-day deadline is rare and considered a move to speed up the president's push for prosecutorial reform.