N. Korea Threatens to Resume Nuke, ICBM Tests; Warns of 'New Strategic Weapon'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has indicated that his regime could resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests, saying that he's ready to take "shocking actual action" against the U.S.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that Kim made the comments during a four-day meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang.Kim reportedly said that North Korea took the preemptive and crucial measures of halting its nuclear and ICBM tests and shutting down its nuclear test ground as part of its negotiations with the U.S., but wasn't rewarded with appropriate measures.Kim declared that there were no longer grounds for the North to be bound by a self-declared moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests, warning that he will soon unveil a "new strategic weapon."He added that his country will continue to develop strategic weapons to ensure the security of the state until a lasting peace-keeping mechanism is ready and the U.S. rolls back hostile policies toward the North.However, Kim left the door open for further talks with Washington, saying the scope and depth of bolstering the North's nuclear power deterrent will be properly coordinated depending on the U.S.' future attitude.