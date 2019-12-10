Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Trump Downplays N. Korean Leader's Nuclear Threats

Write: 2020-01-02 08:31:15Update: 2020-01-02 08:37:11

Trump Downplays N. Korean Leader's Nuclear Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will uphold his commitment to denuclearize after Kim threatened to resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests. 

Trump made the remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as he arrived for a New Year's Eve party.

Trump reaffirmed his good relationship with Kim, downplaying the North's renewed threats.

Trump said that Kim and he signed a contract in Singapore and the "number one sentence" of the agreement was about denuclearization, adding Kim's a "man of his word." 

Trump also said that he knows Kim is sending out certain messages about Christmas presents and he hopes the present is a beautiful vase, repeating his earlier joke in response to the North's threat to send an unspecified Christmas gift to Washington.

The comments came after Kim told a gathering of party officials in Pyongyang that U.S. actions left him no choice but to reconsider the regime's commitments, warning the North could resume nuclear and ICBM tests and that a "new strategic weapon" will be unveiled soon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >