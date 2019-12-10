Trump Downplays N. Korean Leader's Nuclear Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will uphold his commitment to denuclearize after Kim threatened to resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests.Trump made the remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as he arrived for a New Year's Eve party.Trump reaffirmed his good relationship with Kim, downplaying the North's renewed threats.Trump said that Kim and he signed a contract in Singapore and the "number one sentence" of the agreement was about denuclearization, adding Kim's a "man of his word."Trump also said that he knows Kim is sending out certain messages about Christmas presents and he hopes the present is a beautiful vase, repeating his earlier joke in response to the North's threat to send an unspecified Christmas gift to Washington.The comments came after Kim told a gathering of party officials in Pyongyang that U.S. actions left him no choice but to reconsider the regime's commitments, warning the North could resume nuclear and ICBM tests and that a "new strategic weapon" will be unveiled soon.