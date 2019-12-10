Choo Mi-ae Becomes New Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed former ruling party chief Choo Mi-ae as justice minister.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a message to reporters on Thursday that Moon made the formal appointment at 7 a.m. but Choo's effective tenure started earlier at the stroke of midnight.The president is expected to give the new minister a letter of appointment in a formal ceremony later Thursday.Choo, a five-term lawmaker who led the ruling Democratic Party, went through a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly earlier this week.After the parliament missed the initial due date for a formal report on Choo's hearing, the president requested the Assembly forward the report by Wednesday, but it did not.The president was thus able to appoint Choo without parliamentary approval.Choo's appointment came 80 days after her predecessor, Cho Kuk, resigned over a corruption scandal involving his family.