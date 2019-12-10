Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Bolton: US Should Fully Resume Military Exercises with S. Korea

Write: 2020-01-02 09:03:27Update: 2020-01-02 09:10:41

Bolton: US Should Fully Resume Military Exercises with S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that the United States should fully resume military exercises with South Korea to respond to North Korea's latest threats.

Bolton tweeted "How to respond to Kim Jong-un's threatening New Year's remarks? The U.S. should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises in South Korea."

U.S. President Donald Trump's former security adviser also called for congressional hearings on whether American troops are truly ready to "fight tonight."

The tweet came after the North Korean leader said he saw no reason to continue his self-declared moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened to show a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.

Bolton, who left the White House last September following clashes with the president, has criticized the administration's nuclear negotiations with the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >