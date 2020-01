Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell ten-point-three percent in 2019, posting a double-digit fall for the first time in ten years.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the country's outbound shipments came to 542-point-four billion dollars last year, compared with 604-point-eight billion dollars posted a year earlier.Imports also slipped six percent on-year to 503-point-two billion dollars.The trade surplus came to 39-point-one billion dollars, marking the eleventh consecutive year the country has posted a surplus.Despite the weak performance, South Korea still managed to post a combined trade volume above one trillion dollars for the third straight year.