S. Korea Urges N. Korea Not to Conduct Test of 'New Strategic Weapon'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has urged North Korea not to carry out its threatened test of a "new strategic weapon," saying such an act would not help denuclearization negotiations.The Unification Ministry made the call in a statement on Wednesday after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned of such a test through state-run media.He also hinted at the possible resumption of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) provocations.Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said it is the government's clear position that a "new strategic weapon" test would not help denuclearization negotiations and efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry noted that North Korea did not declare an end to talks with the United States and expressed hope the two sides will resume talks as soon as possible and make "substantial progress."On the North's criticism of joint South Korea-U.S. military drills in spite of the "preemptive and crucial measures" of halting nuclear and ICBM tests, the ministry said that the allies have refrained from large-scale exercises while the U.S. and North Korea were engaging in dialogue.