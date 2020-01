Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in started his official schedule of the new year with a visit to Seoul National Cemetery on Thursday.The president arrived at 8 a.m. with top aides and Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and newly appointed Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.In the cemetery guestbook, the president wrote that he will begin the new year with "clear change" for the next 100 years.Moon's message apparently indicates a desire to achieve substantive reform and economic accomplishments in the new year so that the people can actually feel the effects.