Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central bank chief doesn't expect the domestic economy to make a drastic recovery in the new year.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said while growth and economic conditions are expected to improve compared to last year, it is not going to be easy for the economy to suddenly recover since it is incorporated into the global economy.Lee added it will take time for an economy as large as Korea's to make a sharp rebound.Regarding last year's growth rate, the BOK chief said it's difficult to predict at this point whether South Korea achieved the targeted two-percent rate.