Pres. Moon Underlines Co-Prosperity in New Year's Address

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized a “leap in co-prosperity” as the main goal of 2020 in his New Year’s address delivered on Thursday.He said the previous year demonstrated that going hand in hand is the faster way.The president said that 2019 showed that economic inequality and polarization can be fundamentally resolved when growth is jointly achieved and that true national unity can only exist based on such joint growth.Moon said he believes that the conflicts and suffering the nation faced last year could serve as valuable lessons, adding that South Korea was able to gain confidence last year by confirming the achievements of the choices that were made.The president vowed that in 2020, the people will be able to truly feel the effects of the prior year's achievements, stressing that his vision of creating a country where all people prosper will become more clear this year.Moon also pledged to make clearer changes in the new year, starting with revamping powerful agencies and further boosting efforts to create a fair society.The president said sustained reform efforts will be applied until powerful institutions gain public trust, expressing hope that the agencies themselves will spearhead such efforts.Moon also vowed to work to ensure that fairness becomes rooted in society, saying that although some progress was made in promoting fairness in the economic sector, much needs to be done in other areas such as education and culture.On the belief that a leap in co-prosperity can only be achieved with a fair society, Moon said he will tackle rampant unfairness in every sector nationwide.To realize a leap in co-prosperity, Moon said he will boost economic reform efforts in 2020. He said he believes the economy will leap forward if the government provides support in fostering new industries and reforming regulations.The president also vowed to create a peace community based on co-prosperity in the new year. He said that South Korea will, as a member of the international community, work to usher in a new era on the Korean Peninsula for joint prosperity.