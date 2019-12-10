S. Korea Believes N. Korea's 'New Strategic Weapon' Could be ICBM with Multiple Warheads

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military is reportedly keeping close tabs on North Korea, weighing the possibility that the "new strategic weapon" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned of could be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) carrying multiple warheads.A military official said on Thursday that Seoul believes Pyongyang could have upgraded its Hwasong-15 ICBM following two rounds of engine tests it conducted late last year, suggesting the possibility of an ICBM supporting a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle.Another official said Pyongyang's new strategic weapon could also be a submarine-launched ballistic missile or a three-thousand-ton-class submarine currently ready for an inaugural launch.Military officials say the North will need to have secured technology for what is called a "post boost vehicle" to precisely position and release multiple warheads to accurately strike their targets.An official said it's unclear whether the North has secured such technology.