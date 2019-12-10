Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Defense Ministry: No Change in Stance on S. Korea-US Military Drills

Write: 2020-01-02 14:01:22Update: 2020-01-02 14:14:12

Defense Ministry: No Change in Stance on S. Korea-US Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says there is no change in Seoul and Washington’s stance that they will continue to stage combined military exercises in an adjusted manner to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Choi Hyun-soo, revealed the position during a regular press briefing on Thursday when asked if there will be any changes in the joint drills this year compared to last year.  

On whether the two allies will continue to refrain from carrying out large-scale military exercises, Choi said that would depend on future developments.  

She also stopped short of giving an answer on whether South Korea and the U.S. plan to conduct any military drills this or next month and whether they will resume the large-scale Foal Eagle exercise in March.  

Choi’s remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said earlier on Tuesday that he saw no reason to continue his self-declared moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened to show a "new strategic weapon" in the near future. 

Meanwhile, on Kim’s remarks, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the United States should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises in South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >