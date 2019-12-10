Defense Ministry: No Change in Stance on S. Korea-US Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says there is no change in Seoul and Washington’s stance that they will continue to stage combined military exercises in an adjusted manner to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.The ministry’s spokesperson, Choi Hyun-soo, revealed the position during a regular press briefing on Thursday when asked if there will be any changes in the joint drills this year compared to last year.On whether the two allies will continue to refrain from carrying out large-scale military exercises, Choi said that would depend on future developments.She also stopped short of giving an answer on whether South Korea and the U.S. plan to conduct any military drills this or next month and whether they will resume the large-scale Foal Eagle exercise in March.Choi’s remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said earlier on Tuesday that he saw no reason to continue his self-declared moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened to show a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.Meanwhile, on Kim’s remarks, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the United States should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises in South Korea.