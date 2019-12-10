Prosecution Indicts Dozens of Lawmakers over 'Fast-Track' Brawl

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted dozens of ruling and opposition party officials for their involvement in a scuffle at the National Assembly last April over disagreements about the fast-tracking of a set of contentious reform bills.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said on Thursday it indicted without detention or summarily indicted a total of 37 lawmakers and officials from both the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).LKP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Na Kyung-won and 22 other LKP lawmakers as well as five DP lawmakers face charges of obstruction of justice, violation of National Assembly laws and causing a disturbance at the parliamentary chamber.Eight aides and officials from the two parties were also among those indicted.Physical altercations involving over 100 lawmakers broke out last April in the midst of fast-tracking the reform bills by the DP and minor opposition parties despite fierce LKP objections.Afterwards, rival parties lodged complaints against one another.The disputed bills on electoral and prosecutorial reforms passed the Assembly late last year amid protests from the LKP.