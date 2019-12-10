Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped his New Year speech for the first time since taking power seven years ago. Instead, North Korean state-run media reported about a party central committee meeting in Pyongyang where Kim warned of a "shocking actual action" against Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump quickly responded by saying he still trusts Kim.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: N. Korean Korean Central Television broadcast (Korean / Jan. 1)]"He confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future."During a four-day meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the U.S. of stalling in nuclear negotiations for its own political gain.According to the North's state-run television Wednesday, the North Korean leader declared his regime will not give up its security for economic benefits.[Sound bite: N. Korean Korean Central Television broadcast (Korean / Jan. 1)]"[Kim] said that we will never allow the impudent US to abuse the DPRK-US dialogue for meeting its sordid aim but will shift to a shocking actual action to make it pay for the pains sustained by our people so far and for the development so far restrained."[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump](Reporter: Mr. President, can you — what is your message tonight for — what is your message tonight for North Korea?)"Well, we’ll see. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. I know he’s sending out certain messages about Christmas presents, and I hope his Christmas present is a beautiful vase. That’s what I’d like — a vase —."Just hours later at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Kim will keep his denuclearization promises.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump](Reporter: Do you think it will be, sir?)"— as opposed to something else. I don’t know. I — look, he likes me; I like him. We get along. He’s representing his country. I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement, talking about denuclearization. And that was signed. Number-one sentence: denuclearization. That was done in Singapore. And I think he’s a man of his word. So we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of his word."The South Korean government released a statement urging Pyongyang to refrain from testing its "new strategic weapon" and move forward in stalled peace efforts.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.