Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Kim Jong-un: "World to Witness N. Korea's New Strategic Weapon"

Write: 2020-01-02 15:08:49Update: 2020-01-02 15:15:29

Kim Jong-un: "World to Witness N. Korea's New Strategic Weapon"

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped his New Year speech for the first time since taking power seven years ago. Instead, North Korean state-run media reported about a party central committee meeting in Pyongyang where Kim warned of a "shocking actual action" against Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump quickly responded by saying he still trusts Kim.
Kim Bum-soo has more.  

Report: 

[Sound bite: N. Korean Korean Central Television broadcast (Korean / Jan. 1)] 
"He confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future." 

During a four-day meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the U.S. of stalling in nuclear negotiations for its own political gain.

According to the North's state-run television Wednesday, the North Korean leader declared his regime will not give up its security for economic benefits.  

[Sound bite: N. Korean Korean Central Television broadcast (Korean / Jan. 1)] 
"[Kim] said that we will never allow the impudent US to abuse the DPRK-US dialogue for meeting its sordid aim but will shift to a shocking actual action to make it pay for the pains sustained by our people so far and for the development so far restrained."  

[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]  
(Reporter: Mr. President, can you — what is your message tonight for — what is your message tonight for North Korea?) 
"Well, we’ll see. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. I know he’s sending out certain messages about Christmas presents, and I hope his Christmas present is a beautiful vase. That’s what I’d like — a vase —." 

Just hours later at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Kim will keep his denuclearization promises. 

[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]  
(Reporter: Do you think it will be, sir?) 
"— as opposed to something else. I don’t know.  I — look, he likes me; I like him. We get along. He’s representing his country. I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement, talking about denuclearization. And that was signed. Number-one sentence: denuclearization. That was done in Singapore. And I think he’s a man of his word. So we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of his word." 

The South Korean government released a statement urging Pyongyang to refrain from testing its "new strategic weapon" and move forward in stalled peace efforts.  
Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >