Politics

Rival Parties Criticize Prosecution's Indictments Over 'Fast-Track' Brawl

Write: 2020-01-02 15:30:32Update: 2020-01-02 15:34:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Thursday protested the prosecution's indictment of dozens of its representatives and officials over last year's parliamentary scuffle regarding placing contentious reform bills on fast-track.

LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said the indictments of the LKP party chair and 23 representatives, in comparison to five DP lawmakers, prove the prosecution's decision lacks fairness and balance.

The spokesperson criticized the state agency for clearing National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang of abuse of authority and indecent acts in the fast-track process.

Jun added her party plans to mobilize all means to defend the indicted representatives and officials who resisted the Moon Jae-in administration's improprieties.

The DP, for its part, criticized the prosecution for indicting only some of the LKP lawmakers and officials who launched the partisan brawl, while indicting members of the DP who attempted to defend parliamentary laws that prohibit violence at the Assembly.

DP spokesperson Lee Hae-sik also accused the prosecution of having political motives in delaying the indictments until after the passage of the prosecutorial reform bill and appointment of new Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae this week.
