CNN Says BTS One of 10 Most Influential Music Acts of 2010s

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS was named one of CNN's ten most influential artists who transformed music in the 2010s.On its website on Tuesday, CNN listed ten music acts who "reinvented their genres and themselves to earn impressive influence and staying power."Recognizing BTS' contribution to popularizing K-pop in the U.S., CNN said the seven-member boy group wrote K-pop history by placing the first K-pop album atop the Billboard 200 chart with their 2018 album "Love Yourself: Tear."BTS also had three projects top the same chart in a single year, selling millions of copies around the world, including the U.S.CNN added the South Korean boy band brought K-pop to the mainstream in the past decade and their achievements could signify a "larger stream of K-pop into the American consciousness in the 2020s."Others on the list were Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga, Drake, Metro Boomin, Taylor Swift, Solange and Kanye West.