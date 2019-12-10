Fmr. Pres. Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo Announces Plan to Return to Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo, the co-founder of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP), announced his plan to return to domestic politics, ending his one-year hiatus overseas.On his social media account on Thursday, Ahn said upon his return, he wants to consider ways to change South Korean politics and how the country should move toward the future.Ahn said he had been meditating on whether it would right to resume political activity, adding since the people have led him to the political path, he will now begin to march forward with the people.The former presidential candidate for the centrist People's Party, which merged with the conservative Bareun Party to form the BP in early 2018, retreated from politics after his defeat in the Seoul mayoral race in June of that year.His return three months ahead of April's general elections may change the country's political landscape as conservative parties attempt to unify to challenge the ruling Democratic Party(DP) in the upcoming elections.