Photo : YONHAP News

The number of online shopping transactions has reached a new monthly high, with food services such as deliveries topping one trillion won for the first time ever.According to Statistics Korea data on Thursday, online shopping in the month of November exceeded 12-point-seven trillion won in transaction value.It's the highest monthly figure ever and a 20 percent increase on-year.Online shopping also accounted for a record 23 percent of total retail sales last November.Transactions in online food services topped one trillion won for the first time, rising 100 percent from the same month a year ago.A Statistics Korea official attributed this trend to the availability of a variety of food, easy payment and fast delivery.Online purchases of cosmetics, groceries and electronic appliances also enjoyed double-digit growth.