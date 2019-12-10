Hyundai-Kia Aim to Sell 7.54 Million Vehicles in 2020

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors are aiming to sell a combined seven-point-54 million vehicles at home and abroad this year, up four-point-eight percent from last year.On Thursday, the two firms unveiled their sales target for 2020 with Hyundai eyeing to sell over four-point-57 million and Kia two-point-96 million units.This year, the automakers will focus on profitability, mobility and other ways to secure leadership in future markets rather than seeking reckless expansion.The corporate plan reflects market forecasts that demand will decrease in the U.S. and Europe.A research arm of the Hyundai Motor Group has projected that global auto sales will rise a mere zero-point-four percent this year, showing stagnation, due to trade protectionism and stronger environmental regulations.Against this backdrop, Hyundai-Kia will craft sales strategies catering to each market and operate a flexible business portfolio.