China Says Actions to Raise Tension on Korean Peninsula Not Desirable

Photo : YONHAP News

China's Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's warning to showcase "new strategic weapons," saying that actions that are not conducive to dialogue and raise tension on the Korean Peninsula are not desirable.When asked for a comment by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Thursday that continuing dialogue momentum and seeking a political resolution on the Korean Peninsula are in the common interests of the nations involved.He said China hopes that North Korea and the U.S. explore ways to sit down for talks and break the stalemate.During a plenary ruling party meeting this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hinted at resuming testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.He warned to continue developing strategic weapons unless Washington abandons its hostile policies against Pyongyang.But Kim also left room for dialogue, saying North Korea will respond in accordance with America's stance.