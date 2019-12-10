Visiting Japanese Students Urge Apology from Abe Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese college students visiting South Korea have met with the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery and called for an apology from the Shinzo Abe administration.According to the organization called Youth and Students for Peace, some 13-hundred of its Korean and Japanese members including over one thousand university students from Japan held a meeting with the South Korean victims in Seoul on Thursday.The Japanese students comforted the elderly victims saying they have experienced a painful past and said the young people of the two countries will lead efforts to achieve bilateral peace.The students then visited the Seodaemun Prison History Museum and paid respects to those who dedicated their lives for the country.The delegation from the Youth and Students for Peace also held news conferences near the Korean presidential office and in front of a statue in downtown Seoul commemorating sex slavery victims, and conveyed a message of apology for Japan's past wrongdoings.Earlier, members of this group also visited a shelter for sex slavery victims in Gyeonggi Province and delivered hand written letters.