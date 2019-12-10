Prosecution Raids National Police Agency over Campaign Tip-off

Photo : KBS News

It has been belatedly confirmed that prosecutors recently raided the National Police Agency to investigate suspicions it was involved in alleged interference by the presidential office in a local election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office revealed on Thursday that it sent inspectors to the criminal investigation bureau of the National Police Agency on December 24th and December 26th to search for possible evidence that the top office illegally meddled in 2018 Ulsan mayor election.Prosecutors reportedly seized some information stored in the police criminal database system. Based on the secured material, prosecutors will look into how the National Police Agency was tipped off to corruption allegations against former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon’s aides and how the tips were communicated to local police in Ulsan.The raid was disclosed after the prosecution summoned police officers who handled the corruption allegations to question whether the presidential office put any pressure on police to launch an investigation that might have worked in favor of the current Ulsan mayor, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Prosecutors plan soon to summon former Ulsan police chief Hwang Un-ha for questioning, too.