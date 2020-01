Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will have high-level diplomatic talks this week to discuss pending issues between the two allies.A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday that Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will meet with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia David Stilwell in Washington on Friday.The two are expected to discuss the ongoing negotiations on Seoul’s cost-sharing burden for stationing U.S. troops, among other matters.Seoul is also reportedly pushing for a visit by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to the U.S. this month for talks with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will also likely sit down with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun this month to discuss measures to resume North Korea-U.S. talks.