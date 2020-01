Photo : YONHAP News

Major South Korean travel agencies have reported sharp decreases in demand for trips to Japan last month amid South Koreans’ continuing boycott of Japanese products and services in protest of Japan’s trade restrictions on their country.Hana Tour said on Thursday that demand for its tour packages to Japan plummeted 84-point-two percent in December from a year earlier. Mode Tour reported an even steeper decline at 86-point-one percent during the same period.Domestic demand for tours to Chinese-speaking regions also fell notably mainly due to political unrest in Hong Kong, with Hana Tour and Mode Tour reporting on-year decreases of 44-point-four percent and 15-point-seven percent, respectively.