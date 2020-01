Photo : YONHAP News

A local court on Thursday rejected an arrest warrant for a conservative pastor for his alleged role in a violent anti-government rally.The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the prosecution's request to arrest Jun Kwang-hoon, saying that it is difficult to recognize the need and reason for detention at the current stage.Last week, prosecutors requested a writ for Jun for allegedly inciting violence during a massive rally in central Seoul early last October calling for the resignations of President Moon Jae-in and then Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Jun, chief of the Christian Council of Korea and a coalition of conservative groups that organized the rally, is suspected of instigating protesters to use violence against police in a march towards the presidential office.