Prosecution Investigates DP's Possible Involvement in Alleged Election Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is looking into the possibility that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) was involved in alleged top office meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday summoned and questioned a person surnamed Jeong who worked as deputy chief at the DP chair secretary's office when Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae was the party chief.Jeong reportedly arranged a meeting between a presidential official and Moon's ally, Song Cheol-ho, in October 2017 ahead of the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.Song defeated the incumbent Kim Gi-hyeon, who is affiliated with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The LKP recently filed a complaint with the prosecution against then DP chair Choo on charges of election law violations, claiming that Choo ordered Jeong to arrange the meeting.The prosecution reportedly grilled Jeong on the reason for arranging the meeting and questioned Jeong if any other DP lawmakers or officials were involved in arranging the meeting.Prosecutors are said to have also inquired if there were discussions to develop election pledges for the Ulsan mayoral race.The prosecution suspects that the DP and the presidential office may have engaged in getting Song's rivals to drop out of a primary race to help him become the sole candidate opposite Kim in the mayoral race.