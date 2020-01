Photo : YONHAP News

New Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has called on ministry officials to do all they can to complete prosecutorial reform, calling it the "issue of our time."During her inaugural address on Friday, Choo said reforms and fairness are the grounds for the Moon Jae-in administration's existence and reflect the current era.The minister also urged the prosecution to be both decisive about and responsive to reform efforts, adding there should be calls for change and reform from within the state agency itself.Choo then vowed to communicate with the prosecution and consider it a partner in the reform drive.Regarding the establishment of a separate agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials and the adjustment of investigative powers between the prosecution and the police, the minister vowed to ensure there are no setbacks in the implementation.