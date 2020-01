Photo : YONHAP News

The London College of Fashion has expressed “heartfelt apologies” to Koreans who have been hurt by photographs it posted last month of a model wearing an outfit made from Japan’s imperial-era Rising Sun flag.On its Instagram on Thursday, the world-renowned school apologized “for the inadvertent offence caused by photography” and said it removed the images of pieces created by designers Vin + Omi that were posted on December 12.The college also delivered a similar apology to the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, or VANK, which first raised attention to the photos on Instagram, calling on the school to take corrective measures.