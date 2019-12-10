Moon Aims to Make S. Korea One of World's Top 4 Exporting Nations by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he believes exports of eco-friendly cars will help breath new life into the struggling domestic economy this year.He made the remark on Friday during a visit to Pyeongtaek-Dangjin Port in Gyeonggi Province where eco-friendly cars are shipped out.Moon also declared the beginning of a new decade during which South Korea would work to become one of the world’s top four exporters by 2030. Choosing this as the theme for his first on-site visit of the year, the president underlined his determination to focus more on the economy.During the visit, Moon made clear his intent that South Korea would be a leading nation in exports through shared prosperity between large and small companies.Stressing that working together is key in becoming the best in the world, Moon said shared success is what helped create some of the world’s leading eco-friendly cars.More than that, the Korean people, who take on challenges together and support one another, are the future of South Korea.